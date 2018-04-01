menu

Man grievously injured in Naxxar

He fell from a ladder while doing work at his home

1 April 2018, 9:36am
(File Photo)
A 41-year-old man from Naxxar suffered grievous injuries last night after falling one storey from a ladder at his residence.

According to a police statement, the incident happened at 8:45pm.

An ambulance was called on site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

