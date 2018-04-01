Man grievously injured in Naxxar
He fell from a ladder while doing work at his home
A 41-year-old man from Naxxar suffered grievous injuries last night after falling one storey from a ladder at his residence.
According to a police statement, the incident happened at 8:45pm.
An ambulance was called on site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
