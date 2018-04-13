Man arrested for stealing from Msida monument
Police arrested a 24-year-old for stealing from the Workers Monument, but the other suspect ran away
A 24-year-old man was arrested during the night after getting caught stealing from the Workers Monument in Msida, in Triq Ix-Xatt.
At around 1am on Friday, police noticed two men putting a bronze bust in a bag. As soon as the police approached the men, they ran away.
Police managed to catch one of the men, a 24-year old from Zabbar.
He has been arrested and is being held by police for further investigation.
