menu

Woman grievously injured in car accident

The woman was hospitalised after being hit by a car in Sliema

maltatoday
14 April 2018, 9:24am
by Staff Reporter
The woman was certified as having suffered grievous injuries
The woman was certified as having suffered grievous injuries

A 35 year-old Polish woman has been hospitalised with grievous injuries after she was hit by a car in Sliema.

Emergency services were called to Triq Santa Marija, Sliema, at around 6pm yesterday, where the woman had been hit by a Ford Kuga driven by a 34 year-old man from Zurrieq.

She was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where her injuries were later classified as being grievous.

Police investigations are underway.

More in Court & Police
Woman grievously injured in car accident
Court & Police

Woman grievously injured in car accident
Staff Reporter
Man falls one storey into quarry
Court & Police

Man falls one storey into quarry
Jury hears closing arguments as trial over drugs fridge nears end
Court & Police

Jury hears closing arguments as trial over drugs fridge nears end
Matthew Agius
Construction site thief gets 20 months
Court & Police

Construction site thief gets 20 months
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe