Woman grievously injured in car accident
The woman was hospitalised after being hit by a car in Sliema
A 35 year-old Polish woman has been hospitalised with grievous injuries after she was hit by a car in Sliema.
Emergency services were called to Triq Santa Marija, Sliema, at around 6pm yesterday, where the woman had been hit by a Ford Kuga driven by a 34 year-old man from Zurrieq.
She was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where her injuries were later classified as being grievous.
Police investigations are underway.
