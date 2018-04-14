Woman grievously injured in car accident

A 35 year-old Polish woman has been hospitalised with grievous injuries after she was hit by a car in Sliema.

Emergency services were called to Triq Santa Marija, Sliema, at around 6pm yesterday, where the woman had been hit by a Ford Kuga driven by a 34 year-old man from Zurrieq.

She was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where her injuries were later classified as being grievous.

Police investigations are underway.