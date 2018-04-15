menu

Man greviously injured following traffic accident

A 55-year-old man is suffering from serious injuries after being hit by a car in St. Anne Street, Floriana

15 April 2018, 9:36am

A Spanish man, 55, is suffering from grevious injuries after he was hit by a car driven by a 71-year-old resident of Mellieha.

The incident took place in St. Anne Street, Floriana, at about 8.50pm on Saturday.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

