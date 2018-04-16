menu

Drug dealer admits to selling cocaine, cannabis in Paceville

The man was accused of possessing five sachets of cannabis grass and two sachets of cocaine in circumstances that denoted the drugs were not for his personal use

matthew_agius
16 April 2018, 3:23pm
by Matthew Agius

A drug dealer who was arrested in Paceville over the weekend has been jailed for nine months and fined €700.

Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone arraigned Marsaskala resident Mohamed Omar Isse, 22, from Somalia before duty magistrate Doreen Clarke this afternoon, accusing him of possession of cannabis grass and cocaine in the country’s entertainment district.

The accused was arrested together with nine other individual who the police had observed acting suspiciously in Paceville. The other eight are expected to be arraigned by summons.

Isse was accused of possession of five sachets of cannabis grass and two sachets of cocaine in circumstances that denoted the drugs were not for his personal use, within 100m from a place where young people gather.

Isse pleaded guilty as charged. 

Defence lawyer Fransina Abela explained to the court that Isse had wanted to find work but nobody wanted to employ him as he had an expired ID card. He needed €8 to renew the document and so he sold the drugs, the man’s lawyer claimed.

The court was told that the accused had collaborated with the police and admitted at the earliest stage of proceedings.

The magistrate sentenced Isse to nine months in prison and imposed a €700 fine. The substances he was carrying will be destroyed.

