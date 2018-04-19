menu

Woman grievously injured in Hamrun accident

The woman was on passenger on a bus that collided with a car earlier this afternoon

19 April 2018, 5:12pm
A 69-year-old woman has been grievously injured in car crash in Triq Nazzjonali in Hamrun this afternoon.

According to the police, at 1:00pm on Thursday afternoon a bus being driven by a 32-year-old Italian national residing in Hal Tarxien, collided with a Toyota Starlet, which was being driven by a 46-year-old man, also from Hal Tarxien.

The police said the woman, who is a Scottish national, was a passenger on the bus and was injured as a result of the crash.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where she was certified as having suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still underway.

