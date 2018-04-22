Mellieha collision leaves one seriously injured

A 29-year-old Italian national was grievously injured in a car crash in Mellieha last night. According to the police, the incident happened at roughly 12:15am in Triq il-Marfa in Mellieha.

From preliminary investigations it transpired that a 36-year-old Briton residing in St Paul’s Bay, who was driving a Peugeot 207 in the direction of Cirkewwa, for some reason lost control of his vehicle, which was driven onto the centre strip and into the opposite lane.

The car crashed into a Fiat Seicento which was bring driven by the 29-year-old driver, who is also a resident of St Paul’s Bay.

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on site, and were required to help extract the Italian man from the car after the impact.

He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and was certified as having sustained grievous injuries. The other driver was found to only have light injuries.

The duty magistrate was informed about the incident.

Police investigations are still underway.