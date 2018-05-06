Cannabis and drug paraphernalia found in car

A considerable amount of cannabis and drug-related objects were found in a car in Bormla, police said.

The substance was discovered after officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit spotted a suspicious car at 5pm on Saturday.

The driver refused to stop the car after being ordered to do so by the police, and eventually parked and abandoned the car in Triq il-Gendus, Bormla, and fled the scene.

The man, a Bormla resident, was arrested by police for possession of cannabis.

Police investigations are underway.