Man 'raped 15-year-old ex to teach her a lesson', court told

A Zabbar man who allegedly raped his 15-year old ex-girlfriend for texting his current partner has been denied bail.

23-year-old Deniro Bugeja was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech this morning, accused of rape and illegal arrest. He was also accused of participating in sexual acts with a minor and breaching a suspended sentence.

Inspector John Spiteri told the court that Bugeja had dated the 15-year-old and left her for another girl. But when he learned that she had been texting his new girlfriend, Bugeja had taken the victim to his mother’s house, beat her up and raped her “to teach her a lesson.”

Lawyer Malcolm Mifsud, appearing for Bugeja, entered a not guilty plea and requested bail. He also requested a ban on the publication of the accused’s name.

The court turned down all the defence’s requests and remanded the man in custody.