No bail for man charged with stalking and attacking ex-partner

A man charged with stalking his ex and attacking her and her partner has been denied bail.

40-year-old Frankie Falzon, a plasterer from Qormi, was arraigned before magistrate Neville Camilleri this morning, accused of clandestinely following his ex-girlfriend’s movements, intimidating her and slightly injuring her. He was also accused of attacking and slightly injuring the woman and her new boyfriend. The court was told that the man was a recidivist.

Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia, legal aid to the accused, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail.

Prosecuting Inspector Joseph Busuttil objected. The man’s trustworthiness was an issue, he said.

In February, Falzon was arraigned on similar charges and the day after a protection order was issued, he met up with the woman again.

”This time there was also stalking and domestic violence,” added the inspector.

There are also civilian witnesses, including the woman’s family and her new boyfriend who are yet to testify. Also, the address which the man gave to the court was incorrect.

“When police went to his address it was abandoned and the neighbours told them that nobody lived there,” he said.

Falzon’s attentions had made the woman fearful of going out alone.

Valenzia submitted that the man lived at his mother’s house, not the address on his official documents. His ex-girlfriend would seek him out and had called him on a private number, he said. “There are two sides to the story,” said the lawyer, “it isn’t as simple as the inspector is making it out to be.”

However, despite the defence’s assurances that the accused would be living with his elderly mother in Qormi, bail was denied as the court said it was not satisfied that the accused would adhere to the conditions imposed.

The magistrate ordered the prosecution to summon all civilian witnesses it had in the next sitting.