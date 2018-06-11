Passenger seriously injured in head-on collision
A driver was slightly injured, and a passenger was seriously injured in a late-night car accident in Triq is-Salini, Naxxar
A passenger was seriously injured in a car accident at Triq is-Salini, Naxxar.
Police said that a Peugeot 106, driven by a 23-year-old woman from Rabat, Gozo, collided with a Fiar Doblo, driven by a 25-year-old man from Marsascala at around 1 am this morning.
Members of the Civil Protection were called to the scene as a foreign man, 26, who resides in Mellieha, was trapped in the Peugeot.
A medical team assisted the three people and they were taken to the hospital.
The 25-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, while the passenger suffered from serious injuries. The 23-year-old’s condition is not yet known.
A 28-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Fiat, was not injured.
A police investigation is ongoing.