Theft of glass-breaker from bus leads to drug conviction

After accused was found to have stolen glass-breaker, search of his residence resulted in drugs discovery

matthew_agius
11 June 2018, 3:00pm
by Matthew Agius

Drugs discovered at the home of a man, who was found to be carrying a stolen glass-breaker by police on the weekend, have landed him a suspended sentence.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley arraigned Serbian national Branko Jovanovic, 34, of Qormi before magistrate Gabriella Vella this morning on drugs and theft charges.

Police had stopped the man after observing him acting suspiciously near parked cars in Sliema. When Jovanovic was searched, police had found a glass-breaker, which had been stolen from a bus, in his pocket.

A search of his residence returned drug paraphernalia, cannabis resin and 12 sachets of cannabis. A total of 28g of the substance were found.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charges.

Inspector Ransley asked the court to impose as large a suspended sentence as it could and order the man’s immediate deportation “to send a message” as there were a disproportionate number of foreigners being arrested on similar charges of late. The court demurred at the latter request, however, instead imposing a ten-month prison sentence, which was suspended for four years on account of his early admission, together with a €400 fine.

The court also ordered the destruction of the drugs.

