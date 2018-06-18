Armed man carries out hold-up in Tarxien

A man armed with a knife and wearing a mask robbed a shop in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien at around 12:30pm on Monday.

Police said the unknown man entered the shop and took around €100 from the cash register.

A 27-year-old woman from Zabbar and a 46-year-old Tunisian woman were working at the shop at that time. No one was hurt but the two women needed treatment for shock.

A police investigation is ongoing.