Armed man carries out hold-up in Tarxien

The unknown man managed to escape with €100 from the shop 

18 June 2018, 2:39pm
The robbery took place in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien (Photo: Google Maps)
A man armed with a knife and wearing a mask robbed a shop in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien at around 12:30pm on Monday.

Police said the unknown man entered the shop and took around €100 from the cash register.

A 27-year-old woman from Zabbar and a  46-year-old Tunisian woman were working at the shop at that time. No one was hurt but the two women needed treatment for shock.

A police investigation is ongoing.

