Armed man carries out hold-up in Tarxien
The unknown man managed to escape with €100 from the shop
A man armed with a knife and wearing a mask robbed a shop in Triq Karlu Maratta, Tarxien at around 12:30pm on Monday.
Police said the unknown man entered the shop and took around €100 from the cash register.
A 27-year-old woman from Zabbar and a 46-year-old Tunisian woman were working at the shop at that time. No one was hurt but the two women needed treatment for shock.
A police investigation is ongoing.
