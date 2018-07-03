menu

Man ordered to pay €1,160 for damage caused in drunken rampage

Anees Badroush, 28, was given a suspended jail term for damaging property

matthew_agius
3 July 2018, 11:20am
by Matthew Agius
A man was handed a suspended jail sentence for damaging third party property while drunk
A Libyan man was handed a suspended jail term this morning for damaging third party property in Valletta on Sunday.

Anees Badroush, 28, was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit by Inspector Alfredo Mangion, accused of voluntary damage to a private vehicle and the common area of a residential block in Valletta.

Badroush was also accsued of disturbing persons at rest by shouting and with being drunk and disorderly.

The accused’s lawyer, Martin Fenech, registered an admission to the charges. He asked for the accsued to be given time to pay the €1,160 worth of damages he had caused.

In view of the guilty plea, the magistrate handed the man an 8 month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months and ordered him to pay the damage within six months. Failure to pay would result in his re arrest warned the court.

