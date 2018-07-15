Young boy grievously injured in Sliema accident

A 12-year-old boy of Russian nationality was left grievously injured when an ambulance hit him as he was crossing the road on Saturday evening.

In a statement, the police said that the accident took place at roughly 6:20am at Triq ix-Xatt in Sliema, and that the ambulance was being driven by a 49-year-old man from Birzebbuga.

The boy was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

In a second accident in the same area an hour earlier, a BMW 320 being driven by a 38-year-old man from Paola crashed into a Renault Clio being driven by a 27-year-old Siggiewi resident.

A 27-year-old woman from Ta’ Xbiex was in the Clio at the time of the accident.

The police said that three other cars were involved in the clash.

The Clio driver, and his passenger were both taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where the driver was certified as having sustained grievous injuries. The female passenger sustained light injuries