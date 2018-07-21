Two people hospitalised in Pieta van crash

Two people from Bangladesh were taken to hospital after two vans crashed in Triq Clarence, Pieta this morning.

The accident happened on the corner of Triq Clarence and Triq Qrejten when two vans, a Peugeot Expert and a Suzuki Carry collided.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 36-year-old man from Fgura, was not injured.

The driver of the other car, as well as his passenger, who are both from Bangladesh, were taken to hospital.

Police said that while the driver suffered only minor injuries, the passenger needed assistance to be removed from the car. The passenger, who is 32-years-old, was seriously injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.