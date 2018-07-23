Three men seriously injured in Sliema bar fight

Three Swedish men were seriously injured when an argument turned into a fight in Sliema last night.

Police assistance was requested outside a bar on the Sliema front last night at around 7:45pm, when an argument between four Swedish nationals and other people already known to police broke out.

Three Serbian men, 26,27, and 29, were taken to hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. A Swedish woman, 48, was also taken to hospital. She only had minor injuries.

Reports said that glass bottles were used in the fight.

A police investigation is ongoing.