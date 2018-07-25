Car overturns in Mqabba, woman seriously injured
A woman was trapped in her car when her car overturned in Mqabba last night
A woman was seriously injured last night when she lost control of her car in Triq tas-Sejba, Mqabba.
Police said the 43-year-old woman was driving a Ford Fiesta when she lost control of her car and hit a wall.
The car overturned, trapping the woman inside. Members of the civil protection helped her get out and she was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
