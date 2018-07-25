menu

Car overturns in Mqabba, woman seriously injured

A woman was trapped in her car when her car overturned in Mqabba last night 

25 July 2018, 7:57am

A woman was seriously injured last night when she lost control of her car in Triq tas-Sejba, Mqabba.

Police said the 43-year-old woman was driving a Ford Fiesta when she lost control of her car and hit a wall.

The car overturned, trapping the woman inside. Members of the civil protection helped her get out and she was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Car overturns in Mqabba, woman seriously injured
Court & Police

Car overturns in Mqabba, woman seriously injured
Young mum accused of threatening, stealing cheques from grandmother
Court & Police

Young mum accused of threatening, stealing cheques from grandmother
Matthew Agius
Two court messengers accused of attempting to steal case file
Court & Police

Two court messengers accused of attempting to steal case file
Matthew Agius
Robber gets caught by Gozo store owner
Court & Police

Robber gets caught by Gozo store owner
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe