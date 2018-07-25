17-year-old admits to using fake gun for Gozo hold-up

The Gozo Court of Magistrates has handed a suspended sentence to a youth who carried out an armed robbery attempt early yesterday morning. Isak Emil Oscar Dahl had been arraigned before a court by inspector Maurice Curmi and charged with carrying out the unsuccessful attempt at Xaghra Square in Gozo at 2:45am on Tuesday morning.

The Norwegian accused, who lives in Gozo, pleaded guilty to detaining a man against his will, attempted theft aggravated by violence, means, amount, time, as well as causing bodily harm and confinement of a person and possession of an imitation firearm during the commission of a crime.

In view of his guilty plea, Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri condemned the man to two years imprisonment suspended for four years. The court ordered the confiscation of the fake gun used.