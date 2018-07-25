menu

17-year-old admits to using fake gun for Gozo hold-up

The youth pleaded guilty to detaining a man against his will, attempted theft aggravated by violence, confinement of a person and possession of an imitation firearm during the commission of a crime.

matthew_agius
25 July 2018, 5:38pm
by Matthew Agius
The accused held a man at gunpoint
The accused held a man at gunpoint

The Gozo Court of Magistrates has handed a suspended sentence to a youth who carried out an armed robbery attempt early yesterday morning. Isak Emil Oscar Dahl had been arraigned before a court by inspector Maurice Curmi and charged with carrying out the unsuccessful attempt at Xaghra Square in Gozo at 2:45am on Tuesday morning.

The Norwegian accused, who lives in Gozo, pleaded guilty to detaining a man against his will, attempted theft aggravated by violence, means, amount, time, as well as causing bodily harm and confinement of a person and possession of an imitation firearm during the commission of a crime.

In view of his guilty plea, Magistrate Joanne Vella Cuschieri condemned the man to two years imprisonment suspended for four years. The court ordered the confiscation of the fake gun used.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
17-year-old admits to using fake gun for Gozo hold-up
Court & Police

17-year-old admits to using fake gun for Gozo hold-up
Matthew Agius
Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
Four women charged with pickpocketing
Court & Police

Four women charged with pickpocketing
Matthew Agius
Man murdered mother, aunt over suspicion that they spiked his coffee, court told
Court & Police

Man murdered mother, aunt over suspicion that they spiked his coffee, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe