Malta company accused of fraud in €35 million Bitcoin theft

A court has upheld a €35.5 million garnishee order filed by a UK Bitcoin dealer against a Malta-registered payment processor in a case in which the two companies accused each other of defrauding the other.

Dooga Limited had filed the precautionary warrant against Pay Secure Online Ltd (PaySec), claiming that three clients had transferred money to Dooga to buy Bitcoins which were later stolen in an alleged hacking incident. Dooga’s Chinese clients had filed judicial letters seeking reimbursement from Dooga as they never received the Bitcoins they paid for.

The court, presided by judge Jacqueline Padovani Grima observed that PaySec and Dooga had signed a merchant contract in May 2017. In January 2018, three Chinese clients opened individual accounts with Dooga on its online platform called “Cubits”, to buy Bitcoins. PaySec was to be the payment channel for the processing of the payments for the Bitcoins

Dooga suggested that the three Chinese clients – who it said, know each other – had colluded to acquire the Bitcoins by apparently transferring money through PaySec and China Union Pay – a Shanghai-based payment service provider.

Dooga denied ever being the victim of a security breach. “The circumstances of the hack are dubious but point towards collusion between the three clients and Paysec.”

But in another twist, Pay Secure Online said it had conducted its own investigation and found reason to suspect that Dooga itself or a representative or employee had stolen the Bitcoins and defrauded the clients.

In the meantime Dooga’s clients had asked their respective Chinese banks to recover the money they had paid out and the banks had duly blocked the funds, which amounted to €29 million. Pay Secure Online had no access to the funds and could not pass them on to Dooga Ltd.

The remaining €6.7 million was being held by Pay Secure Online under the Merchant Contract until Pay Secure Online was allowed to carry out an audit to determine whether there had been fraudulent activity on the part of Dooga Ltd. But Dooga had refused to cooperate with the audit, the court was told.

Pay Secure Online instituted arbitration proceedings, disclaiming responsibility, saying it had no control over the actions of third parties and that Dooga Ltd was not cooperating to resolve the issue. The garnishee order was solely intended to maliciously harm Pay Secure Online, it said.

However, Dooga alleged that Pay Secure Online had staged the robbery to seize the Bitcoins for itself and argued that the court only needed a prima facie level of proof to deal with the warrant, meaning it should not delve into the merits of the case.

The fact that the three Chinese clients transferred Bitcoins was not contested by anyone, neither by PaySec nor by the Chinese, said Dooga, arguing that under the Merchant Contract, PaySec is “liable for the funds from the moment it transacts to the moment it settles.”

Dooga’s lawyers argued that PaySec had plotted the hack to receive the money and steal the Bitcoins. “Dooga’s right to receive these moneys is clearly evident from the terms of the Merchant contract…To this day, PaySec, probably because it is in collusion with the hackers and/or because it probably orchestrated the fiction that it hadn’t received the money in order to steal Bitcoins, is now holding on to the money which was the price of the Bitcoin.”

PaySec ought to have shown its good faith by placing the money in escrow with an independent institution of good repute or deposit them in court until the matter was settled, said the sequestrant company.

But, the court noted, Paysec had brought no evidence to sustain its fraud allegation, while Dooga had a prima facie right to safeguard its interests.

The court observed that the plaintiff company had not asked for a further amount to protect its claim for damages. “This fact, in the opinion of the Court, shows that the allegation of the defendant company, that the warrant was filed spitefully and maliciously, is entirely unfounded.”

The absence of documents to back up the claim of the supposed €29 million held in Chinese bank accounts was a determining factor, as was the fact that despite admitting it was holding €6.7 million, the defendant company didn’t deposit it in court. “This shows that the plaintiffs’ fears were justified,” ruled the judge, upholding the warrant.​