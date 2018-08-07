Caruana Galizia murder suspects denied bail yet again

The three men accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia have been denied bail for the second time this month, after they submitted an application requesting bail.

George Degiorgio, ic-Ciniz; Alfred Degiorgio, il-Fulu; and Vince Muscat il-Kohhu, were arrested on December 4 and accused of murdering Caruana Galizia using a car bomb. They have denied involvement in the murder.

The decision was handed down by Justice Antonio Mizzi after an identical application was turned down by Judge Giovanni Grixti last week. Grixti observed that the three men could not be trusted to observe the conditions of their bail.

Lawyer William Cuschieri, appearing on behalf of the three men, argued that the court could not a priori decide that the three men would breach the conditions of their bail, adding that all three had been out on bail in the past and had abided by the conditions imposed on them.

The court said that it “agreed perfectly with the reasoning” of its previous decree, pointing out that the inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder was still ongoing, and that there was a real fear that the three men being released on bail could hinder the inquiry.

William Chetcuti appeared for the three men.

Nadia Attard and Philip Galea Farrugia represented the Attorney General's office.