menu

Caruana Galizia murder suspects denied bail yet again

The three men were denied bail by the criminal court for a second time in less than a week

yannick_pace
7 August 2018, 2:26pm
by Yannick Pace
The three men have been in police custody since 4 December
The three men have been in police custody since 4 December

The three men accused of killing Daphne Caruana Galizia have been denied bail for the second time this month, after they submitted an application requesting bail.

George Degiorgio, ic-Ciniz; Alfred Degiorgio, il-Fulu; and Vince Muscat il-Kohhu, were arrested on December 4 and accused of murdering Caruana Galizia using a car bomb. They have denied involvement in the murder.

The decision was handed down by Justice Antonio Mizzi after an identical application was turned down by Judge Giovanni Grixti last week. Grixti observed that the three men could not be trusted to observe the conditions of their bail.

Lawyer William Cuschieri, appearing on behalf of the three men, argued that the court could not a priori decide that the three men would breach the conditions of their bail, adding that all three had been out on bail in the past and had abided by the conditions imposed on them. 

The court said that it “agreed perfectly with the reasoning” of its previous decree, pointing out that the inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s murder was still ongoing, and that there was a real fear that the three men being released on bail could hinder the inquiry.

William Chetcuti appeared for the three men.

Nadia Attard and Philip Galea Farrugia represented the Attorney General's office.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in Court & Police
Men accused of armed robbery claim breach of human rights
Court & Police

Men accused of armed robbery claim breach of human rights
Yannick Pace
Caruana Galizia murder suspects denied bail yet again
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia murder suspects denied bail yet again
Yannick Pace
Man who travelled with fake passport given suspended sentence
Court & Police

Man who travelled with fake passport given suspended sentence
Massimo Costa
Man who admitted to theft granted bail
Court & Police

Man who admitted to theft granted bail
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe