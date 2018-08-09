Three men charged with Fgura car bomb granted bail

The three men charged with the attempted murder of Mario Scicluna and his partner Elaine Galdes using a car bomb that was planted under the Scicluna’s car in January this year have been granted bail.

Three men – Lorenzo Callus, known as 'Ħeswes', Paul Farrugia, known as 'Kwattru', and Jonathan Farrugia, known as 'Ġanni ta’ Nina' – were charged in court with the attempted murder last March.

The three men were granted bail today, against a €70,000 personal guarantee and a €30,000 deposit. They were ordered to sign the bail book at the police station every day, between 6am and 9pm.

The men had been arrested following the issuance of an arrest warrant on the basis of investigations into the failed car bomb attempt on Scicluna’s car.

All three men were charged with building and attaching a bomb to Scicluna’s car, forming part of criminal gang, the attempted murder of Mario Scicluna and Elaine Galdes, planning an explosion that could have endangered Scicluna, Galdes, as well as cause damage to the surroundings and the possession of explosive material.

The bomb was placed underneath Scicluna’s car, a Mitsubishi Pajero, which was parked in a residential area when someone heard a strange noise and saw a spark.

The army’s bomb disposal unit managed to defuse the bomb, allowing investigators to extract the intact SIM card in the trigger device that helped them trace the perpetrators.

Attached to the bomb was a Nokia mobile phone, the SIM card of which led investigators to the three suspects.

Callus was also charged with carrying a weapon without a license on the day of his arrest, as well as the possession of a cannabis plant, cannabis resin and an unspecified quantity of heroin. Paul Farrugia was charged with the possession of a large quantity of contraband cigarettes which were found by police in a garage named Flower Way, in Xghajra, on the 15 March. More cigarettes were found in a Peugeot Partner that was intercepted by police.

Police investigations into the failed car-bomb attempt in Fgura last January also led to the discovery of contraband cigarettes, explosives and drugs.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Arthur Azzopardi are appearing for Jonathan Farrugia and for Callus, lawyer Roberto Montalto for Paul Farrugia.



Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared on behalf of the parte civile, Scicluna and Galdes.



The case continues.