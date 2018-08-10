Man who filed false police report, insulted police on Facebook, remanded in custody

George Alfred Borg, 40, from Pieta, was today charged with having filed a false police report and having used an online social network for inappropriate purposes.

Borg had yesterday turned up at a police station and filed a police report which turned out to be false. He had then returned home and written a Facebook post were he called the police “pigs”, and insulted them in other ways.

In view of the fact that Borg is a recidivist, the court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, remanded the man under arrest.

The case continues.