Man who filed false police report, insulted police on Facebook, remanded in custody
Man had gone to police station to file a false police report, then went back home and wrote insulting post about police on Facebook
George Alfred Borg, 40, from Pieta, was today charged with having filed a false police report and having used an online social network for inappropriate purposes.
Borg had yesterday turned up at a police station and filed a police report which turned out to be false. He had then returned home and written a Facebook post were he called the police “pigs”, and insulted them in other ways.
In view of the fact that Borg is a recidivist, the court, presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, remanded the man under arrest.
The case continues.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police