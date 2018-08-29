menu

Police find heroin on Siggiewi farm

Two men have been arrested after drugs were found on the farm in Siggiewi, police said

29 August 2018, 2:16pm

A police investigation led to the discovery of over a kilo of heroin which was hidden in a chicken coop on a farm in Siggiewi.

The police said the drugs were found with the help of police dogs. Police also found suspected cocaine in a car belonging to a 33-year-old man from Qormi.

The man and the owner of the farm, a 42-year-old from Siggiewi were arrested on Tuesday.

The two men were t aken to Police General Headquarters to assist in ongoing investigations.

Duty Magistrate Dr G. Vella has been informed and has ordered an inquiry, appointing a number of experts to assist in the process.

The men are expected to be arraigned in Court in the coming days.

