Two men arrested in Paceville on drug possession

12 November 2018, 7:34am
Two men have been arrested by the Drug Squad on Saturday night in Paceville.

The police have said, that a 22-year-old man from Santa Venera was found in possession of 12 ecstasy pills and €240, while a 24-year-old from Misda was found in possession of €3,600 in cash.

Investigations are currently ongoing, with the possibility of the two men being brought to court in the coming days.

