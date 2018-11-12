Two men arrested in Paceville on drug possession
Two men have been arrested after an investigation by the Drug Squad
Two men have been arrested by the Drug Squad on Saturday night in Paceville.
The police have said, that a 22-year-old man from Santa Venera was found in possession of 12 ecstasy pills and €240, while a 24-year-old from Misda was found in possession of €3,600 in cash.
Investigations are currently ongoing, with the possibility of the two men being brought to court in the coming days.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police