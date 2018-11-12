Two men arrested in Paceville on drug possession

Two men have been arrested by the Drug Squad on Saturday night in Paceville.

The police have said, that a 22-year-old man from Santa Venera was found in possession of 12 ecstasy pills and €240, while a 24-year-old from Misda was found in possession of €3,600 in cash.

Investigations are currently ongoing, with the possibility of the two men being brought to court in the coming days.