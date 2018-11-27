menu

Men robbed at gunpoint in Pembroke

Three young men report being robbed at gunpoint at 2am

maltatoday
27 November 2018, 9:55am
by MaltaToday Staff
The alleged armed robbery took place at 2am in a Pembroke main road

A masked robber wielding a firearm stopped three young men and stole their backpacks as they were walking in Pembroke at 2am.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Prof. Walter Ganado, the main road that runs along the valley and leads to the Radisson and Corinthia St George’s hotels.

The alleged victims were three Polish men aged between 21 and 22. No injuries were reported.

District police responded to the report and preliminary investigations showed that the young people were stopped by a male masked robber, who allegedly pointed a firearm in their direction.

The perpetrator then made off with their bags.

Police investigations are ongoing.

