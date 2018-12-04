Man charged with attacking the police and injuring another person

A 28-year-old Somali national was on Tuesday arraigned in court, on charges ranging from attacking the police to injuring a third party.

The man, who lives in Zebbug, Gozo, was accused of having attacked or violently resisted or threatened four police officers, disobeyed their orders and with refusing to give, or giving a false version of, his particulars.

He was also charged with injuring and beating another person, using a hard object, of carrying a sharp and pointed instrument without the necessary license, or breaching the public peace through his shouting, and of relapsing.

The alleged crimes happened on 3 December, in the same locality the man lives in.

A not guilty plea was submitted by the accused. He was remanded in custody.

Duty Magistrate Paul Coppini presided.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.