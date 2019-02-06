Man injured in Zebbug fireworks incident succumbs to injures

One of the two men that were hospitalised following a fire at Wied Qierda in Haz-Zebbug has succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The man, Joseph Attard, 58, as well as another 26-year-old man, were seriously injured in a fire which developed while they were burning material from a fireworks factory in the vicinity.

Attard is reported to have died in hospital this morning. His companion is still receiving treatment in hospital.