Man injured in Zebbug fireworks incident succumbs to injures

Two men were injured in a fire that broke out in Wied Qierda two weeks ago

6 February 2019, 9:58am
Joe Attard, 58, died in hospital earlier this morning
One of the two men that were hospitalised following a fire at Wied Qierda in Haz-Zebbug has succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

The man, Joseph Attard, 58, as well as another 26-year-old man, were seriously injured in a fire which developed while they were burning material from a fireworks factory in the vicinity.

Attard is reported to have died in hospital this morning. His companion is still receiving treatment in hospital.  

 

 

