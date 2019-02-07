menu

Man accused of co-worker's rape granted bail

The man stands accused of engaging in non-consensual sex with a co-worker, harassing her, and cocaine possession

7 February 2019, 11:40am
by Matthew Agius

A man accused of raping a co-worker has been released on bail after spending three weeks in police custody.

Sliema resident Marcel Andres Ekvall Parada, 24, of Sweden, was arraigned last month before magistrate Doreen Clarke by Inspectors Paula Ciantar and Joseph Xerri, accused of engaging in non-consensual sex with a co-worker, harassing her and possession of cocaine.

After hearing the victim testify on Monday via video conferencing, the court appointed a sitting yesterday to have the remaining witness, a housemate of the victim, testify.

However the alleged victim and her friend did not turn up for yesterday’s sitting.

The court, presided by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia granted the accused bail against a deposit of €8,000 and a personal guarantee of €22,000

The magistrate also ordered a protection order in favour of the alleged victim and the witness and prohibited the accused from approaching Swieqi and the alleged victim’s and witness' place of work.  

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Arthur Azzopardi are defence counsel.

