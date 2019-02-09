menu

Pickpockets plead guilty to theft charges

Andrei Dinica, 47 and Razvan Aurel Stefan, 38, were charged after a long police investigation into the crimes.

matthew_agius
9 February 2019, 1:51pm
by Matthew Agius
The two pickpockets entered guilty pleas in separate arraignments today
The two pickpockets entered guilty pleas in separate arraignments today

Two Romanian pickpockets have admitted to charges of theft in separate arraignments this morning.

Andrei Dinica, 47 and Razvan Aurel Stefan, 38, were hauled before magistrate Astrid May Grima by Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna after a long police investigation into the crimes.

Dinica was charged with having stolen a woman’s wallet containing €175 and bank cards from a bus passenger on 29 December last year. He had then proceeded to withdraw €200 from the victim’s account the same day.

Stefan was charged with stealing another woman’s wallet on New Year’s Eve. The stolen wallet contained cash and credit cards which were then used to withdraw what was described as a considerable sum of money. He was also accused of misuse of passcodes.

Stefan was further charged with committing a string of similar thefts in different localities.

Both men pleaded guilty, with Dinica being ordered to repay the victim and handed a sentence of 6 months, suspended for a year. Stefan will be sentenced on Thursday.

Lawyer Lennox Vella appeared for both men.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Pickpockets plead guilty to theft charges
Court & Police

Pickpockets plead guilty to theft charges
Matthew Agius
Father accused of beating mother of six and child
Court & Police

Father accused of beating mother of six and child
Matthew Agius
Magistrate clears former Gozo Minister of domestic violence
Court & Police

Magistrate clears former Gozo Minister of domestic violence
Yannick Pace
Maltese man stole to avoid starvation, court told
Court & Police

Maltese man stole to avoid starvation, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.