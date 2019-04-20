Elderly woman reported missing since Thursday

A woman has been reported missing to the police.

The police said in a statement that Mary Muscat was last seen on Wednesay 17 April around 11:30pm.

The woman, the police said, suffers from dementia.

She was reported missing on Thursday, with the police calling on the public to get in touch if they see the woman.

Any information can be passed on to the police confidentially by calling the police headquarters on 21 224001 or by calling 119.

Information can also be passed on to the Qawra police station.