Young motorcyclist seriously injured in Zebbug

A motorcyclist, 22, has been seriously injured in a collision in Zebbug, Malta.

The incident took place on Saturday morning at around 10:45am when the biker crashed in a car that was being driven by a 75-year-old man. Both motorists were residents of Zebbug, Police have said.

The biker was driving a Yamaha MT-03 while the elderly man was driving a Toyota S-LN107.

An ambulance was called on site and it transported the biker to Mater Dei hospital where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This is the second motorbike incident today. The first incident took place in the early hours of the morning and the motorist was certified dead on site in Birkirkara after crashing in a parked truck.