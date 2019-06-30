Man found dead in the water at St Peter's Pool

A man was found dead in the water at St Peter's Pool, the popular Delimara swimming site. Police have confirmed that he was pronounced dead on site.

The man is yet to be identified and was first spotted by bathers at around 4pm, floating in the water.

Upon his body being carried to the shore, parademics who were called on site attempted to revive him but they confirmed that he had already passed away. The man was taken away in an ambulance.

While police believe that the victim encountered trouble in the water, an investigation was launched since no eyewitnesses came forward who were able to recount how the incident took place.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud is leading an inquiry into the case.

This is the second swimmer-related incident to take place today as earlier in the morning, a 45-year-old man encountered high waves in Sliema and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.