Seven-year-old seriously injured after being hit by car

The accident happened in F.S. Caruana Street, Birkirkara

karl_azzopardi
6 July 2019, 3:09pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A seveen-year-old girl has sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car in Birkirkara on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 12:30pm in F.S. Caruana Street.

The police said that a 47-year-old residing in Birkirkara was driving a Nissan March, when for reasons unknown at this time, hit the victim.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that she was suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

