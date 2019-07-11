Teenager sustains grievous injuries in one-storey fall
An 18-year-old Italian was hospitalised after falling off a wall into a pool deck in a San Gwann apartment block
An 18-year-old Italian was hospitalised on Thursday after falling off a wall into a pool deck in a San Gwann apartment block.
The incident occurred at 5:45pm in Birkirkara Street.
An ambulance took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
