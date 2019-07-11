menu

Teenager sustains grievous injuries in one-storey fall

An 18-year-old Italian was hospitalised after falling off a wall into a pool deck in a San Gwann apartment block

karl_azzopardi
11 July 2019, 9:25am
by Karl Azzopardi
The incident occurred at 5:45pm in Birkirkara Street, San Gwann
The incident occurred at 5:45pm in Birkirkara Street, San Gwann

An 18-year-old Italian was hospitalised on Thursday after falling off a wall into a pool deck in a San Gwann apartment block.

The incident occurred at 5:45pm in Birkirkara Street.

An ambulance took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
More in Court & Police
Teenager sustains grievous injuries in one-storey fall
Court & Police

Teenager sustains grievous injuries in one-storey fall
Karl Azzopardi
Man seriously injured in Mellieha crash
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in Mellieha crash
Witness spits on courtroom floor in Jordan Azzopardi case
Court & Police

Witness spits on courtroom floor in Jordan Azzopardi case
Matthew Agius
Man arrested over series of graffiti drawings
Court & Police

Man arrested over series of graffiti drawings
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.