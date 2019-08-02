Catamaran passenger fined for cannabis possession

A passenger arriving on a catamaran from Sicily has been fined after he was found to be in possession of cannabis.

A random search by police led to the arrest of Sebastiano Fonte, 41, from Syracuse in Sicily. Fonte was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday morning, accused of importing 7g of cannabis and possession of cannabis grass.

The man entered a guilty plea.

The court, after seeing the acts of the case, ordered the confiscation and destruction of the drugs and imposed an €850 fine, which was to be paid immediately.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was defence counsel.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.