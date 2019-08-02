menu

Catamaran passenger fined for cannabis possession

Sebastiano Fonte pleaded guilty to importing 7g of cannabis

The Sicilian passenger was fined €850 for importing cannabis via catamaran
A passenger arriving on a catamaran from Sicily has been fined after he was found to be in possession of cannabis.

A random search by police led to the arrest of Sebastiano Fonte, 41, from Syracuse in Sicily. Fonte was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday morning, accused of importing 7g of cannabis and possession of cannabis grass.

The man entered a guilty plea.

The court, after seeing the acts of the case, ordered the confiscation and destruction of the drugs and imposed an €850 fine, which was to be paid immediately.

Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was defence counsel.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

