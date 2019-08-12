Updated | House fire in Fgura leaves worker injured

Yet another fire on Monday, this time in a Fgura house, was followed by the worker doing works inside being hospitalised.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 11.15am inside a residence on Triq San Tumas in Fgura but could not say how the fire had started.

The 27-year-old worker was transported in an ambulance to Mater Dei hospital. His condition is serious.

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to put the fire out.

This is the second incident of its kind today as another fire broke out in a business complex in Sliema earlier in the morning.

Police investigations are ongoing.