Offices in Sliema catch fire, people evacuated
Office workers have been evacuated and led to Bisazza Street while the fire is extinguished
A fire has started on the second floor of an eight-storey building on High Street in Sliema.
Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to quell the fire. People who work inside the building were evacuated and led towards Bisazza Street.
It is as yet unknown what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.
Police investigations are ongoing.
