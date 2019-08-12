menu

Offices in Sliema catch fire, people evacuated

Office workers have been evacuated and led to Bisazza Street while the fire is extinguished

david_hudson
12 August 2019, 10:18am
by David Hudson
The building on High Street, Sliema
A fire has started on the second floor of an eight-storey building on High Street in Sliema. 

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site to quell the fire. People who work inside the building were evacuated and led towards Bisazza Street. 

It is as yet unknown what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
