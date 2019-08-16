20 arrested in police drug raid in Rabat

Police spot checks on Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of 20 people of various nationalities, the police said on Friday.

They were arrested at an event in the limits of Rabat. There were two major dance events in yesterday, including the Glitch Festival and Summer Daze, however the police did not specify where the drug raid was carried out.

Those arrested were aged between 20 and 34. The police said that cocaine, MDMA, cannabis, ecstasy and ketamine were all confiscated during the checks.

Among those arrested was an Irish man who was caught with 66 packets of cocaine ready to be trafficked as well as a man from San Gwann who was found carrying six ecstasy pills, two packets of MDMA and a packet of cocaine all of which were ready to be trafficked that same evening, the police said.

Police investigations are still on going.