Labour president calls for serious discussion on Manoel Island and other projects

Labour Party president Alex Sciberras has called for a serious discussion on the Manoel Island concession after 29,000 called for the historic site to be turned into a public park.

In a post on Facebook, Sciberras said that he is one of the signatories of the petition.

Despite its massive backing, the petition seemingly did not impress the political class, as both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech are not interested in breaking the concession.

“As a lawyer, I understand government’s belief that the contract must be honoured…” he writes.