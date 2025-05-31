Labour president calls for serious discussion on Manoel Island and other projects
Labour Party president Alex Sciberras admits he is one of the 29,000 signatories of a petition calling for the site to be turned into a public park as he questions what kind of country our children will inherit as he calls for a serious discussion on Manoel Island
Labour Party president Alex Sciberras has called for a serious discussion on the Manoel Island concession after 29,000 called for the historic site to be turned into a public park.
In a post on Facebook, Sciberras said that he is one of the signatories of the petition.
Despite its massive backing, the petition seemingly did not impress the political class, as both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech are not interested in breaking the concession.
“As a lawyer, I understand government’s belief that the contract must be honoured…” he writes.
“But as a father, I cannot help but ask myself what kind of country are we going to leave our children, what’s the significance of the prosperity we are creating in our country, and what kind of country we want to build together?”
Sciberras said that there is an obligation to have a serious and mature discussion about Manoel Island and other projects.
He reminded that a serious discussion was held in the 1970s that eventually led to Malta obtaining its freedom. “That time has come again. We must believe in the Maltese’s ability to make the right choices. ”