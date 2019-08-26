Teenager hospitalised after swimming incident in St Paul’s Bay

A 19-year-old youth has suffered serious injuries after he found himself in difficulty while swimming in a bay near Dawret il-Gzejjer, on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at 6:15pm in St Paul’s Bay.

Police said that a 19-year-old man from Romania residing in Qawra found himself in difficulty while he was swimming in the mentioned bay.

The victim was brought ashore and given first aid by people who were in the area, before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A Magisterial Inquiry has been opened, and a police investigation is currently ongoing.