menu

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured, during a traffic accident in Marsa on Thursday

30 August 2019, 7:45am
The incident took place at 6:30pm in Aldo Moro Street
The incident took place at 6:30pm in Aldo Moro Street

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured, during a traffic accident in Marsa on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 6:30pm in Aldo Moro Street.

The police said that the man was driving his motorcycle, make Yamaha when for some reason unknown he fell off of it.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
Malta footballer pleads guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
Court & Police

Malta footballer pleads guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
Matthew Agius
Disabled doctor wants to sue Mater Dei after being manhandled out of ultrasound room
Court & Police

Disabled doctor wants to sue Mater Dei after being manhandled out of ultrasound room
Matthew Agius
Man remanded in custody after being accused of raping girl he took out on a date
National

Man remanded in custody after being accused of raping girl he took out on a date
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.