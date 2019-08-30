Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured, during a traffic accident in Marsa on Thursday evening.

The incident took place at 6:30pm in Aldo Moro Street.

The police said that the man was driving his motorcycle, make Yamaha when for some reason unknown he fell off of it.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.