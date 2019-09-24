menu

Man who hurled stones at couple he robbed jailed for five years

The man pleaded guilty to the charges of violent assault and robbery and for breaching court orders

david_hudson
24 September 2019, 2:51pm
by David Hudson
The two victims are still recovering at the Gozo General Hospital
A man who assaulted a couple and robbed them of their jewellery has been sentenced to five years in prison by a Gozitan court.

The man was accused of assaulting a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man using a stone that he hurled at them and of stealing their possessions. He was also accused of breaching court orders from a previous sentence.

READ ALSO: Couple assaulted and robbed at Xaghra in Gozo

The man pleaded guilty to the charges.

The incident took place on 22 September at around 4am on Triq il-Bullara in Xaghra, Gozo. The man had run off with the woman's jewellery after he hit her with a stone he threw in her direction. He ran off but was eventually detained by police.

The woman is still recovering from very serious injuries at the Gozo General hospital. The man only suffered slight injuries.

In view of the guilty plea, the court sentenced the man to five years in prison. 

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.

Paul Coppini was presiding magistrate.

