Sliema stabbing leaves man grievously injured
The aggressor is still at large
A man was grievously injured on Saturday evening after being stabbed in Sliema.
The accident happened at around 9.30 pm on Saturday in Triq ix-Xatt.
According to the police, the man, whose identity is not yet known, was found bleeding.
A medical team was called on-site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified on his injuries.
The aggressor is still at large and police investigations are on-going.
