Sliema stabbing leaves man grievously injured

The aggressor is still at large

karl_azzopardi
20 October 2019, 9:14am
by Karl Azzopardi
The accident happened in Triq ix-Xatt, Sliema
A man was grievously injured on Saturday evening after being stabbed in Sliema.

The accident happened at around 9.30 pm on Saturday in Triq ix-Xatt.

According to the police, the man, whose identity is not yet known, was found bleeding.

A medical team was called on-site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified on his injuries.

The aggressor is still at large and police investigations are on-going.

