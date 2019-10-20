menu

Woman grievously injured after motorcycle crash

The accident happened at the Naxxar coast road

karl_azzopardi
20 October 2019, 2:57pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 19-year-old woman who resides in Siggiewi has been grievously injured after losing control of her motorcycle.

The accident happened at around 11.30 am on Sunday, at the Naxxar coast road.

She was driving a Honda CBR125R headed towards the Maghtab area when the accident happened.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where she was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
