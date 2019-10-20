menu

Man reported missing

karl_azzopardi
20 October 2019, 5:20pm
by Karl Azzopardi
David Sciberras
56-year-old David Sciberras has been reported missing to the police.

According to the police, Sciberras was last seen leaving his residence on the 18 October at 07.30 am for his work in Mosta.

He was driving a grey Mitsubishi Colt.

Sciberras was last seen wearing a blue, white and black checked shirt, blue trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Police, even in confidence, on 119 or 21224001 or to visit the nearest Police station.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
