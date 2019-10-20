Man reported missing

56-year-old David Sciberras has been reported missing to the police.

According to the police, Sciberras was last seen leaving his residence on the 18 October at 07.30 am for his work in Mosta.

He was driving a grey Mitsubishi Colt.

Sciberras was last seen wearing a blue, white and black checked shirt, blue trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Police, even in confidence, on 119 or 21224001 or to visit the nearest Police station.