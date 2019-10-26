menu

Two injured in quadbike accident

The accident happened in Saint Thomas Road, Luqa

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2019, 9:48am
by Karl Azzopardi
St Thomas Road, Luqa
Two people have been injured after a quadbike overturned in San Tumas Road, Luqa.

The accident happened on Friday evening at around 10.30 pm, after a Moto-Roma ATV-150S quadbike, which was being driven by a 64-year-old man from Hamrun, overturned.  

A 20-year-old woman who resides in Hamrun was also on the quadbike.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where the 64-year-old man was certified as suffering from serious injuries, while the young woman was suffering from minor wounds.

Duty Magistrate M. Farrugia was informed of the case and appointed a number of experts to assist in an inquiry he launched.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
