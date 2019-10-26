Man hospitalised after roof collapse

A 48-year-old man from Marsaskala has been hospitalised after a roof inside a residence he was in, collapsed under him.

The accident happened in Triq Ghar il-Gobon, Birkirkara at around 1.00 pm on Saturday.

A medical team led by Michael Farrugia was called on-site, and rescued the injured man.

The man has been certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.