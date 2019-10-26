menu

Man hospitalised after roof collapse

The accident happened in Triq Ghar il-Gobon, Birkirkara

karl_azzopardi
26 October 2019, 4:40pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 48-year-old man from Marsaskala has been hospitalised after a roof inside a residence he was in, collapsed under him.

The accident happened in Triq Ghar il-Gobon, Birkirkara at around 1.00 pm on Saturday. 

A medical team led by Michael Farrugia was called on-site, and rescued the injured man.

The man has been certified as suffering from serious injuries. 

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man hospitalised after roof collapse
Court & Police

Man hospitalised after roof collapse
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcycle crash leaves woman hospitalised
Court & Police

Motorcycle crash leaves woman hospitalised
Karl Azzopardi
Man stuck in Wied Babu rescued by civil protection officers
Court & Police

Man stuck in Wied Babu rescued by civil protection officers
Karl Azzopardi
Two injured in quadbike accident
Court & Police

Two injured in quadbike accident
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.