menu

Suspect in string of burglaries arrested by police

Man was arrested in connection with various thefts from private residences across Malta

massimo_costa
2 November 2019, 9:42am
by Massimo Costa
The police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a string of burglaries (Stock photo)
The police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a string of burglaries (Stock photo)

A 37-year-old man from Georgia has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from homes around Malta.

The man, who was arrested in St Julian's, is allegedly responsible for burglaries from private residences in Rabat, Attard, Swieqi, St Julian’s, Żebbug and Qormi.

He was arrested after days of surveillance by the police’s criminal investigations department, with the aid of district police. A search of the apartment the man was living in is understood to have led to the discovery of objects which were reported as stolen by residents.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court before magistrate Victor Axiaq this afternoon and will face a number of charges, including theft.

The police said that the case shouldn’t be seen in isolation, but was part of an investigation which has been ongoing for months.

Efforts to break organise crime rings are being stepped up, the police added.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Suspect in string of burglaries arrested by police
Court & Police

Suspect in string of burglaries arrested by police
Massimo Costa
Two men injured, one grievously, in Marsaskala argument
Court & Police

Two men injured, one grievously, in Marsaskala argument
Massimo Costa
Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex
Court & Police

Man grievously injured after being shot at in Ta’ Xbiex
Massimo Costa
Joe Sammut fined for working as an accountant without insurance
Court & Police

Joe Sammut fined for working as an accountant without insurance
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.