Suspect in string of burglaries arrested by police

A 37-year-old man from Georgia has been arrested in connection with a series of thefts from homes around Malta.

The man, who was arrested in St Julian's, is allegedly responsible for burglaries from private residences in Rabat, Attard, Swieqi, St Julian’s, Żebbug and Qormi.

He was arrested after days of surveillance by the police’s criminal investigations department, with the aid of district police. A search of the apartment the man was living in is understood to have led to the discovery of objects which were reported as stolen by residents.

The man is expected to be arraigned in court before magistrate Victor Axiaq this afternoon and will face a number of charges, including theft.

The police said that the case shouldn’t be seen in isolation, but was part of an investigation which has been ongoing for months.

Efforts to break organise crime rings are being stepped up, the police added.