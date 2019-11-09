menu

Three arrests after kilo of cocaine discovery in Qormi

The Libyan driver reversed onto police vehicles before taking off on foot

david_hudson
9 November 2019, 9:52am
by David Hudson
The alleged block of cocaine was marked with what looks like an Audi insignia
The alleged block of cocaine was marked with what looks like an Audi insignia

Three persons were arrested after police found a suspected kilogram of cocaine in a car in Qormi.

Police said that two men and a woman aged between 20 and 28 years were arrested after an operation the Drug Squad conducted on Thursday and after a Toyota Vitz was intercepted. 

The car in which the suspected cocaine was found
The car in which the suspected cocaine was found

When the said car was surrounded by officers, the Libyan driver reversed onto police vehicles on Triq it-Tin in Qormi and leapt out of the car but was later apprehended by police. No one was injured.

The other two passengers, both Maltese, were arrested, followed by a discovery in the car of a white block.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima launched an inquiry. Police investigations continue.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Three arrests after kilo of cocaine discovery in Qormi
Court & Police

Three arrests after kilo of cocaine discovery in Qormi
David Hudson
Ministers Scicluna, Mizzi and Cardona file urgent appeal against VGH criminal inquiry
Court & Police

Ministers Scicluna, Mizzi and Cardona file urgent appeal against VGH criminal inquiry
Matthew Agius
AG rebuts Degiorgio phone tap protest
Court & Police

AG rebuts Degiorgio phone tap protest
Matthew Agius
Lawyer for Caruana Galizia murder suspect 'broke the law by sending part of the acts of the case abroad’, court told
Court & Police

Lawyer for Caruana Galizia murder suspect 'broke the law by sending part of the acts of the case abroad’, court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.