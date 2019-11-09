Three arrests after kilo of cocaine discovery in Qormi
The Libyan driver reversed onto police vehicles before taking off on foot
Three persons were arrested after police found a suspected kilogram of cocaine in a car in Qormi.
Police said that two men and a woman aged between 20 and 28 years were arrested after an operation the Drug Squad conducted on Thursday and after a Toyota Vitz was intercepted.
When the said car was surrounded by officers, the Libyan driver reversed onto police vehicles on Triq it-Tin in Qormi and leapt out of the car but was later apprehended by police. No one was injured.
The other two passengers, both Maltese, were arrested, followed by a discovery in the car of a white block.
Magistrate Astrid May Grima launched an inquiry. Police investigations continue.
